LPPJ to vote on opioid case
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 10:20pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury is poised to vote on joining a growing number of Louisiana parish governments fighting against companies that manufacture and distribute opioids.
The jury is expected to vote on a resolution authorizing parish president Randy Roberson to enter into an agreement with several attorneys working on a statewide litigation to provide services related to damages sustained by the use of opioids. The vote is expected during the jury’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse.
The meeting is open to the public.
