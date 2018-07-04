  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LPPJ to vote on opioid case

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 10:20pm
Derek J. Amaya

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury is poised to vote on joining a growing number of Louisiana parish governments fighting against companies that manufacture and distribute opioids.

The jury is expected to vote on a resolution authorizing parish president Randy Roberson to enter into an agreement with several attorneys working on a statewide litigation to provide services related to damages sustained by the use of opioids. The vote is expected during the jury’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public.

