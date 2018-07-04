  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Fashion Week to begin Monday in downtown Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 10:19pm
Heather Small Hawley

Beginning Monday, Fashion Week will be in full swing in downtown Ruston.

This is the third year for the event, said Kelley Hogan, owner of The Fashion.

“It has never been in the spring before,” she said. “We have had it in the fall before and because of the football games and all of the activities around that, we thought it would be fun to try to pick an easier time.”

Fashion Week has been received extremely well the past two years, Hogan said.

