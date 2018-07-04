› Home ›
Suspect jailed in convenience store burglary
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 10:13pm
in
Leader Staff Report
A Monroe man remains in the Ouachita Parish Correction Center charged with a string of burglaries, including one that occurred Tuesday at Cranford’s Northside convenience store on Highway 33 in Lincoln Parish.
Richard Wayne Craig, of 217 Washington St. in Monroe, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of simple burglary stemming from incidents in Richland, Ouachita and Lincoln Parishes, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Stephen Williams said Friday.
Craig allegedly took petty cash and cigarettes from the businesses, Williams said.
