Best Western PLUS earns hotel chain’s top award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 8:53pm
Leader News Service
The Best Western PLUS Ruston Hotel has received the Best Western Hotels & Resorts Chairman’s Award, the hotel chain’s highest honor for outstanding quality standards.
The Chairman’s Award recognizes Best Western Hotels & Resorts with a cleanliness and maintenance inspection score of top five percent of more than 2,100 North American properties in cleanliness and maintenance.
Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the award.
