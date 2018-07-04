  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Best Western PLUS earns hotel chain’s top award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 8:53pm
Submitted photo - The staff of Ruston’s Best Western PLUS hotel poses with the hotel chain’s Chairman’s Award. That award is chain’s highest honor for quality standards.

Leader News Service

The Best Western PLUS Ruston Hotel has received the Best Western Hotels & Resorts Chairman’s Award, the hotel chain’s highest honor for outstanding quality standards.
The Chairman’s Award recognizes Best Western Hotels & Resorts with a cleanliness and maintenance inspection score of top five percent of more than 2,100 North American properties in cleanliness and maintenance.

Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the award.

