› Home ›
Events highlight spring weekend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 2:10pm
in
Today’s weather may not be a good indicator of what Lincoln Parish has in store this weekend.
Saturday will kick off multiple springtime events worth coming out to as the weather begins to look less wet.
The day of festivities wills kick off with a Community Garage Sale and the North Central Louisiana Master Gardeners then follow up with the second annual Railroad Makers and Music Festival at 10 a.m.
The Community Garage Sale will take place between 8 a.m. through noon at the Lincoln Parish Library.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos