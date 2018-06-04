› Home ›
Sending packages to deployed service members
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 2:09pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
More than 200,000 American military personnel are currently deployed to 150 countries.
While some personnel are deployed to bases where luxuries are common, others are sent to posts where they do not have access to everyday goods.
If you have a loved one or know of someone who is deployed, sending a care package can be a nice way to let the service member know you are thinking about them. I think it also gives the recipient a little comfort of home.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos