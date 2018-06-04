  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Sending packages to deployed service members

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 2:09pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
Hawley, Heather.jpg

More than 200,000 American military personnel are currently deployed to 150 countries.

While some personnel are deployed to bases where luxuries are common, others are sent to posts where they do not have access to everyday goods.

If you have a loved one or know of someone who is deployed, sending a care package can be a nice way to let the service member know you are thinking about them. I think it also gives the recipient a little comfort of home.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share