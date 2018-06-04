  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NCLAC invites public to ‘Look & See’ film

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 2:02pm
Jessica Slaughter
NCLAC invites you to our last indie film of this year’s Southern Circuit season.

We’ll be presenting “Look & See: a Portrait of Wendell Berry” at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

We’ll begin the evening at 5:30 p.m., however, with a lawn party in Intermission Park, featuring music from Rickety Crickets and food from Grown & Grazed.

It’s going to be a super way to close out this wonderful film season

