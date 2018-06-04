› Home ›
Tech track and field to compete at SFA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:51pm
in
Leader Sports Service
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Louisiana Tech’s track and field team continues its travels in the state of Texas this weekend when the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters compete in the 2018 SFA Carl Kight Invitational beginning Friday in Nacogdoches.
This weekend’s outdoor meet will be held at Fletcher Garner Track at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. It marks the sixth time the Lumberjacks have hosted the SFA Carl Kight Invitational, while this year’s field features 21 teams competing in the meet.
