Tech track and field to compete at SFA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:51pm
Leader Sports Service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Louisiana Tech’s track and field team continues its travels in the state of Texas this weekend when the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters compete in the 2018 SFA Carl Kight Invitational beginning Friday in Nacogdoches.

This weekend’s outdoor meet will be held at Fletcher Garner Track at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. It marks the sixth time the Lumberjacks have hosted the SFA Carl Kight Invitational, while this year’s field features 21 teams competing in the meet.

