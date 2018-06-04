  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters top GSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:49pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - The Louisiana Tech tennis team honored lone senior Angela Lorenzo, fifth from right, during her final home match Thursday afternoon. Lorenzo picked up wins in both singles and doubles in Tech’s victory over Grambling State.

The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team closed out its spring home schedule strong by shutting out Lincoln Parish rival Grambling State 7-0 Thursday afternoon at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.

Tech (8-8) swept all three doubles courts over GSU (5-14) to grab the opening point in the match. In between sweeping all six singles courts via straight sets, a ceremony was held for lone senior Angela Lorenzo who took part in registering a doubles victory at No. 2 and a singles win at No. 3.

