Tennis Techsters top GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:49pm
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team closed out its spring home schedule strong by shutting out Lincoln Parish rival Grambling State 7-0 Thursday afternoon at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
Tech (8-8) swept all three doubles courts over GSU (5-14) to grab the opening point in the match. In between sweeping all six singles courts via straight sets, a ceremony was held for lone senior Angela Lorenzo who took part in registering a doubles victory at No. 2 and a singles win at No. 3.
