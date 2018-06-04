› Home ›
Ruston rolls toward annual Bike Week
Annual celebration seeks to encourage cycling for recreation, transportation
Nancy Bergeron
Think outside the car.
That’s what local bicycling groups and the city of Ruston want residents to do next week during the annual Ride Ruston Bike Week.
Events begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday with a short kickoff ride from downtown to City Hall via the Louisiana Tech University campus, and end Saturday with a 21-mile tour of Ruston that winds through city neighborhoods.
Bike Week seeks to encourage biking, whether for recreation, exercise or getting to and from work or school.
