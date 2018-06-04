  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
One year later: Community garden grows

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:39pm
Nancy Bergeron
040618 community garden sign.jpg
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Longleaf Farm, located on Martin Luther King Drive, is an outreach of the Louisiana Tech Wesley Foundation, the campus ministry of the United Methodist Church.

When Caroline Doughty first saw the spot that’s now Longleaf Farm, she wasn’t sure anything would grow there.

But a year after the all-organic community garden began, “we have now officially grown vegetables in every season,” she said.

Doughty, Longleaf Farm’s director, along with several community members, a group of Louisiana Tech University students and the garden’s volunteer team, gathered at the farm Thursday afternoon to formally open the spring gardening season.

