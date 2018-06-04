› Home ›
One year later: Community garden grows
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:39pm
Nancy Bergeron
When Caroline Doughty first saw the spot that’s now Longleaf Farm, she wasn’t sure anything would grow there.
But a year after the all-organic community garden began, “we have now officially grown vegetables in every season,” she said.
Doughty, Longleaf Farm’s director, along with several community members, a group of Louisiana Tech University students and the garden’s volunteer team, gathered at the farm Thursday afternoon to formally open the spring gardening season.
