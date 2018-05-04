› Home ›
Don’t give up on the plan, follow the plan
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:07pm
in
Cathy Judd
Last news article I left readers with a challenge to eat healthier. March started out with good healthy eating intentions. I spent time looking through healthy cookbooks. I got a good handle on two weeks of healthy eating plans, but I didn’t get the groceries.
Life happened, night meetings, deadlines, and the unpredictable. Not being prepared, I reverted back to the quick meals I whip up without much thought. The hectic schedule and not having healthy food on hand created extra calories, eating out, and picking up take-out.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos