Help raise funds for local athlete, teammates
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:05pm
Derek J. Amaya
Most individuals who drop approximately 160 feet off a highway, are declared dead twice at the scene and suffer traumatic brain damage and paralysis would just feel lucky to be alive.
As for one Dubach athlete, who had that exact thing happen to him, the odds against his life only fueled his desire to not only walk again, but also become a world-class athlete.
Seth Hanchey, 24, will look to continue to defy all odds by representing Lincoln Parish, and Louisiana, during the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.
