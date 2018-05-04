› Home ›
Parkway plan best for all
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:57am
It’s been a long time coming, but finally Ruston has a plan for controlled growth along the U.S. 167 corridor. Now the challenge is making sure the new central parkway lives up to its potential.
The parkway establishes more strictly regulated commercial development along the highway, while at the same time protecting nearby residential neighborhoods. We think that formula bodes well for Ruston’s future.
Any time a municipality takes a systematic approach to development, rather than the hodge-podge that often happens despite government’s best intentions, good things are bound to happen.
