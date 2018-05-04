› Home ›
DART prepares for annual Radiothon
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:55am
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
Spring has arrived, a time of growing and greening and renewal.
At the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team, that time of new possibility occurs all year long.
Families come to us in the darkness of fear and despair and are able to rebuild their lives free of the trauma of domestic violence.
We have the privilege of witnessing bright hope, clean slates and fresh starts.
Spring is also the season for DART’s biggest fundraising effort of the year.
The 17th Annual DART Radiothon is scheduled for May 3 at Super 1 Foods in Ruston, broadcast live on Q 94.1 FM.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos