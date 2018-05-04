› Home ›
Tennis Techsters to host Grambling State today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:49am
Angela Lorenzo will play her final home match at the LA Tech Tennis Complex on when Louisiana Tech takes on Lincoln Parish foe Grambling State with first serve set for 3 p.m. today.
The lone senior has overcome multiple injuries during her two-year career at Tech (7-8) after transferring from Houston in 2016.
After missing the first six dual matches this spring, Lorenzo has helped the Lady Techsters by going 4-2 in singles and 4-4 in doubles. She was up a set in her singles match in the team’s most recent game against Northwestern State prior to falling 4-1.
