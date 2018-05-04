› Home ›
Techsters shut down Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:47am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech infielders Bayli Simon and Berkley Calapp each drove home four runs and freshman Erin McDonald recorded eight strikeouts in her first collegiate start Wednesday to lift the Lady Techsters to a 13-1 win over Grambling State Wednesday.
Simon recorded a two-run single in the second inning and a two-run home run in the fourth while Calapp added a pair of two-run singles in each of the same two innings to lead an 11-hit attack by the Lady Techsters (20-17).
