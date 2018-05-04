  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU students explore radio, media industry

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:40am
Sarah-Renee Garner, Special to the Leader
Submitted photo - Service Media Owner Hymen Childs, left, and Terrance “Bay Bay” Stewart, center, of K104 Radio in Dallas pose with Grambling State’s Santoria Black during a trip by GSU’s “The Lab” on Tuesday to learn more about the communications and media industry.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, students who study at “The Lab” at Grambling State University embarked on a daylong journey that introduced them to many different avenues in the radio broadcasting and media industry.

First, the group of 35 students left GSU at 5:30 a.m. and arrived later that morning at the K104 radio station in Dallas.

There, they met several on-air personalities, one of which being Terrance Stewart.

