› Home ›
GSU students explore radio, media industry
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:40am
in
Sarah-Renee Garner, Special to the Leader
DALLAS — On Tuesday, students who study at “The Lab” at Grambling State University embarked on a daylong journey that introduced them to many different avenues in the radio broadcasting and media industry.
First, the group of 35 students left GSU at 5:30 a.m. and arrived later that morning at the K104 radio station in Dallas.
There, they met several on-air personalities, one of which being Terrance Stewart.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos