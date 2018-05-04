› Home ›
Cedar Creek student receives Prudential Spirit for Community silver medallion
Cedar Creek School junior Olivia Cuthbert receives an engraved Prudential Spirit for Community silver medallion from Head of School Andrew Yepson on Wednesday. The Prudential Spirit of Community committee, a nationwide program honoring young people for acts of volunteerism, named Olivia one of Louisiana’s top two volunteers of 2018. Olivia was recognized for her work with A Work of HeART, a nonprofit that enables sick children to express themselves creatively through an art therapy program she started last year.
