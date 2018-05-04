  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Parish awarded grant to repair lift station

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018
Derek J. Amaya

Approximately $240,000 was awarded to Lincoln Parish by the state to go toward identifying, repairing and rehabilitating the Arthur Road lift station in Ruston.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Lincoln Parish had received the money through the Community Development Block Grant, which local municipalities use for necessary resources to meet the needs of rural citizens.

Parish Administrator Courtney Hall, said the repairs would affect approximately 80 residents who live in the Green Acres mobile home park nearby.

