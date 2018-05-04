› Home ›
Parish awarded grant to repair lift station
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:36am
Approximately $240,000 was awarded to Lincoln Parish by the state to go toward identifying, repairing and rehabilitating the Arthur Road lift station in Ruston.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Lincoln Parish had received the money through the Community Development Block Grant, which local municipalities use for necessary resources to meet the needs of rural citizens.
Parish Administrator Courtney Hall, said the repairs would affect approximately 80 residents who live in the Green Acres mobile home park nearby.
