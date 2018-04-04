› Home ›
Local teen recognized by state House of Representatives
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:54am
Anna-Katherine Thompson, of Ruston, was presented to the Louisiana House of Representatives yesterday with a House Resolution to commend her for being named Miss Heart of Trenton’s Outstanding Teen. Left, Anna-Katherine stands with Representative Frank Hoffman. Right, Anna-Katherine holds the resolution she put before the House.
