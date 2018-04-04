› Home ›
Reader writes about gas fumes legislation up for vote
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:46am
in
Rep. Rob Shadoin (R-Ruston) and I have collaborated to draft and submit House Bill 352, which will require gasoline pump handles to have recovery systems, which trap gasoline fumes.
These recovery systems are being used in other states and in some gasoline stations in Baton Rouge.
The recovery system prevents harmful vapors, which contain benzene; from being expelled into the air we breathe and reduces human exposure to the toxic chemical and risk of cancer.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos