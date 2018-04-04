› Home ›
Fifty years after his death, MLK’s message lives on
Fifty years ago today, on the evening of April 4, 1968, a bullet ended the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
And while progress has been made concerning civil rights following King’s death, many feel the U.S. still has a long way to go toward realizing MLK’s dream.
