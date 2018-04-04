› Home ›
Tech wraps up Texas Relays
Wed, 04/04/2018
Leader Sports Service
AUSTIN, Texas — Select Bulldog and Lady Techsters from Louisiana Tech’s track and field squads competed among more than 7,000 athletes at this weekend’s Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
