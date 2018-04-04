› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to host Trojans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:37am
After seeing Tuesday night’s scheduled game at Grambling State rained out, Louisiana Tech’s baseball team will try again as they play host to Arkansas-Liltte Rock in a game set to start at 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field.
