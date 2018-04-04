  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs to host Trojans

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:37am
032818 TEch baseball.jpg
Leader file photo

After seeing Tuesday night’s scheduled game at Grambling State rained out, Louisiana Tech’s baseball team will try again as they play host to Arkansas-Liltte Rock in a game set to start at 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

