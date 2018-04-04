› Home ›
LA Tech to host Grambling State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:33am
Game set for 6 p.m. today at Lady Techsters Softball Complex
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech steps away from Conference USA action when the Lady Techsters host Grambling State at 6 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Admission is free.
Fans can watch an online stream of the game through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com or follow through GameTracker at LATechSports.com.
Tech (19-17, 7-5) swept a three-game series from Southern Mississippi during Easter Weekend in Ruston, defeating the Golden Eagles 4-1, 4-3 and 8-4. Tech is 10-2 at home this year and has won 31 of the past 38 games in Ruston dating back to the start of last season.
