Bill to cut down on gasoline vapors introduced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:30am
Nancy Bergeron
Rep. Rob Shadoin’s bill requiring vapor recovery systems on service station gasoline pumps is likely to encounter some tough sledding today when it comes up before the House Natural Resources Committee.
The bill, HB 3512, has already drawn fire from the Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association.
“We are opposed to it,” Natalie Isaacks, the group’s executive director said Tuesday.
