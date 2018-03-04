› Home ›
DEAR AUNT GRACE
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:32pm
in
How to have confidence while applying to colleges
Grace Tirado
Applying to colleges can be rather daunting for young students.
The art of applying is about presenting yourself as a sincere, intelligent, well-mannered, secure and confident individual.
You are mindful of the rights and feelings of others, but you are also independent and self-reliant.
Most college applications require that you write an essay about yourself.
Prepare to write about your interests, your goals, your favorite subjects in school, your reasons for wanting to go to that college.
Try not to include anything that would be viewed negatively on yourself.
