› Home ›
Suspect sought
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:30pm
in
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputies continue their hunt today for this man suspected of burglarizing Cranford’s Northside convenience store at 3:19 this morning. Cigarettes and petty cash were taken, authorities said. This image of the white male suspect wearing a dark hoodie and mask, was caught on a surveillance camera. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 251-5111, or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos