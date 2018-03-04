› Home ›
Board approves U.S. 167 central parkway
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:14pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
After two-a-half years in the making, Ruston now has a plan for controlled growth along the U.S. 167 corridor.
With no discussion and no debate, the Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a change in the city’s zoning ordinance that creates a central parkway along either side of U.S. 167 and outlines what can and can’t be built in each of the parkway’s four districts.
The parkway plan encourages controlled commercial development along the highway, while at the same time protecting nearby residential neighborhoods.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos
Related Articles