  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Traveling the roads and pondering on life

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:07pm
in
Sallie Rose Hollis
Sallie Rose Hollis 2017.jpg

I’ve been cruising the roads this spring, what with chorus competition in Houston and my husband’s art exhibitions in Baton Rouge. Not to mention occasional trips to Monroe and Shreveport.

Much of the time I occupied the passenger’s seat, so I got to do a lot of observing rather than merely concentrating on the roadway. If you’ve never realized it (and I hardly believe that’s possible), this time of year provides stupendous springtime sights.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share