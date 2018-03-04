  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU’s Jackson deserving of honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:05pm
In his first year as head men’s basketball coach at Grambling State University, Donte’ Jackson led his Tiger to their first Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title in 30 years.

So it’s only fitting the honors keep on coming for Jackson, who was named the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year by Collegeinsider.com on Monday afternoon.

