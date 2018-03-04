› Home ›
GSU’s Jackson deserving of honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:05pm
in
In his first year as head men’s basketball coach at Grambling State University, Donte’ Jackson led his Tiger to their first Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title in 30 years.
So it’s only fitting the honors keep on coming for Jackson, who was named the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year by Collegeinsider.com on Monday afternoon.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos