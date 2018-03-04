› Home ›
National notice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:01pm
in
GSU’s Hill BOXTOROW Player of Year
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill was selected as the BOXTOROW Women’s Basketball National Player of the Year this morning.
Hill, who an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference First-Team honoree and All-SWAC Tournament Most Valuable Player, became the fourth NCAA Division I women’s basketball player to record a quadruple double on Jan. 3 against Alabama State, scored in double figures 25 of the 29 Lady Tiger games this season. She registered a career-high 35 points, along with 12 boards, in an overtime loss to Alabama A&M.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos