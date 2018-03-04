› Home ›
Tech to play at GSU tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:55am
Leader Sports Service
The No. 22 Louisiana Tech baseball team will play two midweek games for the final time this season, as the squad will make the short drive to at Grambling for a 6 p.m. contest today and will play host Little Rock at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tech won the season’s first meeting over GSU back on March 6, by an 8-0 final at J.C. Love Field. All time, the Bulldogs own a 29-3 edge over Grambling. Meanwhile, Tech played Little Rock in Arkansas back on March 13, and dropped a tough 12-inning decision by a 2-1 final score to the Trojans. Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs, 57-24.
