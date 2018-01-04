› Home ›
Piney Hills Harmony earns awards in Houston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:22am
in
Leader News Service
Ruston’s Sweet Adeline chorus brought home two medals from regional competition in Houston this spring, and leader Sheila Nugent attained a new directing level.
Piney Hills Harmony won third place among small choruses and also fifth place overall among the 14 choruses that competed in the March 17 event. Three other choruses sang in non-competitive divisions, and 19 quartets competed in a separate contest that weekend.
The fifth-place overall award came with the invitation to sing on the Show of Champions the closing night of the competition.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos