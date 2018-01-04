› Home ›
Today we celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:09am
in
Joe Bleich
The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the most powerfully significant moment in the history of mankind.
Neither before nor since that event has the Resurrection been paralleled in the earth’s history. No event can rival that day when the stone was rolled away and Jesus exited. The commemoration of the Resurrection is more significant than any other time, thing or person.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos