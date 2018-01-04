› Home ›
Diamond Tigers topped by TSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:08am
in
Richard Ortiz (batting above) belted his ninth homer of the season, but it wasn’t enough to for the Grambling State University baseball team in an 18-7 loss in seven innings to Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park. GSU fell to 14-14 overall and 7-7 in SWAC play. The series finale is set for 1 p.m. today in Grambling.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos