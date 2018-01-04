  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond Tigers topped by TSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:08am
in
A7 sports 3.jpg
Photo by TONY VALENTINO

Richard Ortiz (batting above) belted his ninth homer of the season, but it wasn’t enough to for the Grambling State University baseball team in an 18-7 loss in seven innings to Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park. GSU fell to 14-14 overall and 7-7 in SWAC play. The series finale is set for 1 p.m. today in Grambling.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share