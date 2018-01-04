› Home ›
Yanks tabbed as WS winner over Cubbies
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:05am
in
O. K. Davis
Nowhere are my loyalties divided in sports as they are in baseball.
I like the Cubs, Yankees, Astros and Rangers.
I enjoy whatever success may come to the St. Louis Cardinals. All of which makes our 2018 MLB predictions all that much tougher.
We’ve got three of the four teams above winning either league or World Series crowns.
And, hopefully, good friends Carl Johnson and John Hood (they love the Astros) and die-hard Cubs’ supporter Jeremy Hebert forgive me.
Here are our picks:
AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels
