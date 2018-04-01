  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball completes sweep of Southern Miss

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:46pm
Leader Sports Service

Taria Page drove in four runs and Preslee Gallaway struck out five over the final two innings of play to lead Louisiana Tech to an 8-4 win over Southern Miss Saturday at the Lady Techster Softball Complex, completing a three-game Conference USA sweep against the Golden Eagles.

Tech (19-17, 7-5 C-USA) rebounded from a three-game sweep at the hands of North Texas last weekend and improved to 10-2 at home this year. Tech has now won 31 of its last 38 games at home dating back to last season.

