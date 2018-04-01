› Home ›
GSU softball swept
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:40pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Texas Southern swept The Grambling State University softball in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.
Texas Southern (15-6-1 overall, 6-0 SWAC) won the opener 11-0 in five innings and took the second game, 9-1 in five innings.
Game 1
Texas Southern took advantage of two errors in the top of the second to score four runs on no hits. They picked up five more runs in the third and two in the fourth to pick up the win.
Game 2
