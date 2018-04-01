› Home ›
Grambling tennis falls to Arkansas State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:39pm
Leader Sports Service
The Grambling State University women’s tennis team was back in action on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Tigers dropped a 4-0 decision to Arkansas State at the Ruston Recreation Tennis Center.
Arkansas State (5-14) swept doubles play and took a 1-0 advantage into singles action. The Red Wolves completed the victory by taking singles points at No. 5, No. 4 and No. 3.
Grambling State (5-12) returns to action at 4 p.m. Monday against Northwestern State at the Louisiana Tech Tennis Courts.
