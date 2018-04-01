  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Quarter century of chasing long beards

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:41pm
Glynn Harris
Photo by LUKE LEWIS - Glynn Harris with the first gobbler called in by himself on March 2, 1993.

It all started for me on April 13, 1992, when I met my first long-bearded gobbler face to face in Alabama. An unnerving experience would be putting it mildly. I thought the pocket on my shirt was going to literally pop threads as I listened to my guide call and watched the Coosa County gobbler slowly strut to my gun. I got him and my addiction was launched in that single moment.

