Quarter century of chasing long beards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:41pm
in
Glynn Harris
It all started for me on April 13, 1992, when I met my first long-bearded gobbler face to face in Alabama. An unnerving experience would be putting it mildly. I thought the pocket on my shirt was going to literally pop threads as I listened to my guide call and watched the Coosa County gobbler slowly strut to my gun. I got him and my addiction was launched in that single moment.
