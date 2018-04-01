› Home ›
Two parish players on Class 1A All-State squad
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:01pm
in
Panthers’ Robinson, Lady Cougars’ Roberson earn second-team honors
T. Scott Boatright
A pair of parish players earned second-team All-State accolades as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its Class 1A teams this morning.
Lincoln Preparatory School’s Chanse Robinson, a 6-0 sophomore, was named to the boys squad after averaging 26.5 points per game this season to lead the Panthers.
Robinson was the District 2-1A MVP and also averaged 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.
