Two parish players on Class 1A All-State squad

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:01pm
Panthers’ Robinson, Lady Cougars’ Roberson earn second-team honors
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - (Left) Cedar Creek’s Anna Larr Roberson (44) averaged 21.0 points on the season. (Right) Lincoln Prep’s Chanse Robinson (0) averaged 26.5 points per game this season.

A pair of parish players earned second-team All-State accolades as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its Class 1A teams this morning.

Lincoln Preparatory School’s Chanse Robinson, a 6-0 sophomore, was named to the boys squad after averaging 26.5 points per game this season to lead the Panthers.

Robinson was the District 2-1A MVP and also averaged 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

