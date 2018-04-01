› Home ›
GSU’s Jackson finalist for Ben Jobe Award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 9:59pm
Leader Sports Service
BOSTON, Mass. — Grambling State University head men’s basketball coach Donte’ Jackson has been named a finalist for the 2018 Ben Jobe Award.
The Ben Jobe Award is presented annually to the top minority coach in division I men’s basketball. An icon in the history of basketball at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Jobe is best known as the head coach of the Southern University, a position he held for 12 seasons.
