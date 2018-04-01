  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU’s Jackson finalist for Ben Jobe Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 9:59pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Grambling State men’s basketball coach Donte’ Jackson led the Tigers to a regular-season SWAC championship for the first time in 30 years.

BOSTON, Mass. — Grambling State University head men’s basketball coach Donte’ Jackson has been named a finalist for the 2018 Ben Jobe Award.

The Ben Jobe Award is presented annually to the top minority coach in division I men’s basketball. An icon in the history of basketball at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Jobe is best known as the head coach of the Southern University, a position he held for 12 seasons.

