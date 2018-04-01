  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tigers’ Levingston Class B MVP

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 8:35pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - (Left) Simsboro High School’s Dee Levingson (4) averaged 18.5 points per game this season en route to a Class B state championship. (Right) Choudrant High School’s Olivia Hennen (with ball) was named the District 2-B Most Valuable Player for the 2017-18 girls basketball season.

Simsboro High School’s Dee Levingston didn’t only end his high school basketball career with a Class B state championship and title game Most Valuable Player honors.

The 6-2 Levingston, who averaged 18.5 points per game as a senior, is also the 2018 Boys Class B MVP as announced Saturday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

So far Levingston has one scholarship offer to continue living his hoops dreams playing for Centenary.

Simsboro sophomore Jakemin Abney (6-2) averaged 16.5 points per game and hauled in All-State Class B second team accolades.

