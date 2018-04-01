› Home ›
Tigers’ Levingston Class B MVP
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/31/2018 - 8:35pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Simsboro High School’s Dee Levingston didn’t only end his high school basketball career with a Class B state championship and title game Most Valuable Player honors.
The 6-2 Levingston, who averaged 18.5 points per game as a senior, is also the 2018 Boys Class B MVP as announced Saturday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
So far Levingston has one scholarship offer to continue living his hoops dreams playing for Centenary.
Simsboro sophomore Jakemin Abney (6-2) averaged 16.5 points per game and hauled in All-State Class B second team accolades.
