Lady Tigers net win over Henderson State, 4-3

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:23pm
Leader Sports Service

It all came down to the final singles match of the day as Keren Happuch Muswere picked up a 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 victory at No. 3 over Sydnee Parker as the Grambling State women’s tennis team beat Henderson State, 4-3, Thursday at the Ruston Recreation Center Tennis Courts.

Henderson State (3-6) led 1-0 after doubles play as the Reddies swept the Lady Tigers heading into singles action.

