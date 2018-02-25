  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters set to host Arkansas St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:21pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech junior Sonia Chen goes for win No. 10 on the season today as the Tennis Techsters play host to Arkansas State.

After being away from home for three straight matches, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team is back in action at the LA Tech Tennis Complex as they play host to Arkansas State with first serve set for 2 p.m. today.

It has been two and a half weeks since Tech (6-7) has played on its own courts. They are 3-1 at home this season and have won 18 of their last 21 home matches.

After suffering road losses at South Alabama and at Houston, the Lady Techsters regrouped to pull out a 4-3 win at Stephen F. Austin in their last dual match.

