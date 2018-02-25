› Home ›
Tennis Techsters set to host Arkansas St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:21pm
in
Leader Sports Service
After being away from home for three straight matches, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team is back in action at the LA Tech Tennis Complex as they play host to Arkansas State with first serve set for 2 p.m. today.
It has been two and a half weeks since Tech (6-7) has played on its own courts. They are 3-1 at home this season and have won 18 of their last 21 home matches.
After suffering road losses at South Alabama and at Houston, the Lady Techsters regrouped to pull out a 4-3 win at Stephen F. Austin in their last dual match.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos