› Home ›
GSU’s Smith honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:36am
in
Grambling State University sophomore guard Ivy Smith Jr. was selected to the BOXTOROW All-American First Team as announced this morning. Smith, who was selected to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference First Team and the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Second Team led GSU in averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals. He shot 80.5 percent (194-of-241) from the free-throw line. Smith ranked first in the conference and sixth nationally in free-throw attempts and free-throws made.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos