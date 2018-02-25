› Home ›
Tech to compete in Lone Star Relays
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:34am
in
Leader Sports Service
AUSTIN, Texas — Louisiana Tech’s track and field squads will continue their tour of the Lone Star State this weekend as the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters will compete in the 2018 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays beginning today in Austin, Texas.
This weekend’s meet will mark the 91st annual Texas Relays, which are hosted by the Texas Longhorns. Over the course of the weekend, more than 7,000 athletes will be competing at the Texas Relays that takes place at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
