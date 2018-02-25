  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs to host FIU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:24am
Leader Sports Service
032518 Tech Mallard.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Mason Mallard is 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts this season.

The Louisiana Tech baseball team will return to the friendly confines of J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday Conference USA series against the Florida International Panthers.

Game one is set to start at 6 p.m. today.

Tech (20-7, 5-1 C-USA) enters the weekend with sole possession of first place in the C-USA standings, while FIU (12-14, 3-3 C-USA) enters in a five-way tie for fifth.

