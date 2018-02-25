› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to host FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:24am
The Louisiana Tech baseball team will return to the friendly confines of J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday Conference USA series against the Florida International Panthers.
Game one is set to start at 6 p.m. today.
Tech (20-7, 5-1 C-USA) enters the weekend with sole possession of first place in the C-USA standings, while FIU (12-14, 3-3 C-USA) enters in a five-way tie for fifth.
